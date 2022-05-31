3 sentenced to death for war crimes in Naogaon

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 10:59 pm

Convict Nazrul Islam is absconding, while two others are behind bars

Representational Photo.
Representational Photo.

The International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh on Tuesday sentenced three – Md Rezaul Karim alias Montu, Md Shahid Mandol, and Md Nazrul Islam – to death for committing crimes against humanity in Naogaon during the Liberation War in 1971.

The three-member tribunal, headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam, gave the verdict, finding them involved in murder, abduction, plunder and other inhumane acts.

Convicted in absentia, Md Nazrul Islam is absconding, while the two others are behind bars. A fourth person accused in the case, Ishak Ali, died in jail before the trial started.

The Tribunal, in its verdict, said Rezaul Karim was a student of Rajshahi University during the Liberation War and an active member of Jamaat-e-Islami. He was enrolled in the Razakar force and led a camp in his locality.

The three others convicted, joined the force under the leadership of Rezaul Karim and were involved in committing atrocities.

The investigation Agency of the Tribunal launched a probe against them in 2016, framing case charges in early 2019.

