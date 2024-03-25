Man sentenced to death, fined Tk1 lakh for murdering teenager

Court

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 05:33 pm

The court acquitted three more accused in the same case.

Representational image: Bar and Bench
A Narayanganj court today (25 March) sentenced a man to death for the murder of a teenage boy in the district's Sonargaon upazila.

The convict, Apurba Chandra Das, 21, has also been fined Tk1 lakh for killing Faisal Ahmed, 17, said state counsel and additional public prosecutor Md Salahuddin Sweet.

Narayanganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Aminul Haque pronounced the verdict in the presence of the accused on Monday afternoon. 

Apurba Chandra, son of Tapan Chandra Das, is a resident of Rishipara area of Sonargaon. The court acquitted three more accused in the same case.

Salahuddin Sweet, said, "A teenager named Faisal Ahmed (17) went missing from Sonargaon on 26 January 2022. Faisal's body was recovered from a pond in Rishipara after eight days of disappearance."

He also said, "Apurba picked up the victim from his home on the pretext of discussing a matter on the night of the incident. At one stage of speaking, Apurba put a rope around Faisal's neck and suffocated him to death with the help of the others. They later hid the body in a pond near the house."

Faisal's uncle Manik filed a murder case at the police station as a plaintiff. Based on the testimony of 11 witnesses, the judge announced the verdict today.

Bangladesh

Narayanganj / murder / death sentence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

