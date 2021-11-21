2 Japanese kids will stay with their father: HC

The High Court (HC) announced a verdict today saying the two Japanese kids – who were brought into Bangladesh from Tokyo following parents' divorce – will stay with their father.

The HC bench headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim also ordered that the mother - Japanese citizen Nakano Erico (48) – can stay with her children for ten days every three months.

Her former husband - Sharif Imran (58) – will have to bear the cost of her visits travelling to and from Japan.

The mother will have to bear her own costs if she stays longer with her kids.

The court also asked Sharif Imran to pay Nakano Erico Tk10 lakh as the expenses of her travels and stay in Bangladesh over the past few months.

Concerned social service officer will inform the court about the updates of the kids once every three months.

The court will disclose details in the full verdict.

Imran and Erico - parents to three daughters - were married on 11 July 2008 under Japanese law.

According to Erico's lawyer, Imran filed for divorce on 18 January 2021 but failed to appear before the court on the scheduled hearing date.

Three days later, he picked up two of his daughters from their school bus stop in Tokyo and took them to a rented house without Erico's consent. On 21 February, he came to Bangladesh with the girls.

On 19 August, Nakano filed a petition with the High Court seeking its directives to get back her two daughters.