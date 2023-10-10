2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk54 lakh

Court

BSS
10 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 10:18 pm

Related News

2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk54 lakh

The court also sent two other accused Md Mosharraf Hossain and Md Abdul Baten to jail after recording their statements under section 164

BSS
10 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 10:18 pm
2 constables remanded over snatching of Tk54 lakh

A Dhaka court today placed police constables Md Delwar Hossain and Md Abu Sayem on two-day remand in a case lodged over snatching of Tk54 lakh.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chhonda passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on seven days of remand.

The court also sent two other accused Md Mosharraf Hossain and Md Abdul Baten to jail after recording their statements under section 164.

According to the case documents, businessman Abul Kalam was going to deposit Tk54 lakh to Janata Bank Motijheel Branch in the morning on October 8. As he and his grandson Tanvir Hossain reached in front of Unicare Hospital in Dholaipar area, the accused stopped them. They took Kalam inside a microbus by force and snatched the money from him. They threw him out of the vehicle in the Rosulpur area on Mawa Highway.

Abul Kalam later filed the case with Shyampur Police Station. Detective branch of police later arrested the four from different areas of Dhaka.

 

court / Remand / police constables

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

10h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

10h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

11h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

8h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

11h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

1d | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World