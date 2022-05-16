We will do everything regarding PK Halder, says Momen after fugitive businessman's arrest in India

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said the government would do everything necessary as per the "set procedures" regarding fugitive PK Halder who has been arrested in West Bengal.

"We have set procedures. We will work accordingly. We will do everything whatever is necessary," he told reporters, noting that his ministry is yet to receive any information officially from the Indian government regarding Halder's arrest.

Momen said India will first let them (Bangladesh) know that he is arrested in India and he may be punished there.

Responding to a question, he said top Ulfa leader Anup Chetia was handed over to India after trial and punishment in Bangladesh. "Same procedures are likely to follow but I don't know. Probably, the Ministry of Law knows better."

In November 2005, Bangladesh handed over Chetia to India 18 years after his arrest in Dhaka for trespassing.

Chetia, a founding member of one of India's top insurgent groups United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa), had been in prison since his arrest in Mohammadpur on 21 December, 1997 and he was released after completion of his jail term.

"We have a good intention (to get PK Halder back)," Momen said, hoping that India will listen to Bangladesh's request on a priority basis as the two countries are passing a golden era in their relations.

PK Halder, who was on the run facing charges of money laundering since 2019, was arrested by the Indian Directorate of Enforcement.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen spoke as the chief guest at a session of the second National Conference on SDGs Implementation Review 2022 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.