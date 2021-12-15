Charges framed against ex-OC Pradeep, wife in graft case

A Chattogram court has framed charges against former Teknaf police station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for illegally amassing wealth.

Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mohammad Abdul Majid passed the order on Wednesday in presence of Pradeep.

However, Chumki Karon, wife of the disgraced police official, is still on the run.

Speaking to The Business Standard, ACC lawyer Mahmudul Haque Mahmud, said, "The charge framing was delayed twice earlier.

"The court today took cognizance of the charge sheet filed us and framed charges against the two accused."

In the charge sheet filed in the court on 26 July, Chattogram-2 Assistant Director of the ACC Riaz Uddin accused Pradeep and Chumki of giving false information by concealing assets worth Tk4,958,957 and illegally acquiring assets worth Tk23,598,417, transferring those to the other.

On 23 August last year, Riaz Uddin filed a case against Pradeep and his wife for amassing Tk4 crore worth of illegal wealth.

The couple's bank accounts were seized last year upon instruction of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit soon after the murder of retired army major Sinha.

Sinha was shot dead by police at the Baharchhara check-post in Teknaf on 31 July 2020.

His sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a case for his murder with the Cox's Bazar Judicial Magistrate's Court, against Pradeep and nine others.

Soon after, Pradeep took leave from his duty saying he was ill.

For a few days, he lived in hiding in Chattogram.

Later, on 6 August he surrendered to a court in Cox's Bazar. Pradeep has been in jail since then.

