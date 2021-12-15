Charges framed against ex-OC Pradeep, wife in graft case

Corruption

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:21 pm

Related News

Charges framed against ex-OC Pradeep, wife in graft case

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 04:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has framed charges against former Teknaf police station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for illegally amassing wealth.

Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Munshi Mohammad Abdul Majid passed the order on Wednesday in presence of Pradeep. 

However, Chumki Karon, wife of the disgraced police official, is still on the run.

Speaking to The Business Standard, ACC lawyer Mahmudul Haque Mahmud, said, "The charge framing was delayed twice earlier. 

"The court today took cognizance of the charge sheet filed us and framed charges against the two accused."

In the charge sheet filed in the court on 26 July, Chattogram-2 Assistant Director of the ACC Riaz Uddin accused Pradeep and Chumki of giving false information by concealing assets worth Tk4,958,957 and illegally acquiring assets worth Tk23,598,417, transferring those to the other.

On 23 August last year, Riaz Uddin filed a case against Pradeep and his wife for amassing Tk4 crore worth of illegal wealth.

The couple's bank accounts were seized last year upon instruction of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit soon after the murder of retired army major Sinha.

Sinha was shot dead by police at the Baharchhara check-post in Teknaf on 31 July 2020.

His sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous filed a case for his murder with the Cox's Bazar Judicial Magistrate's Court, against Pradeep and nine others.

Soon after, Pradeep took leave from his duty saying he was ill.

For a few days, he lived in hiding in Chattogram. 

Later, on 6 August he surrendered to a court in Cox's Bazar. Pradeep has been in jail since then.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

Sinha murder / OC Pradeep Kumar / ACC / Crime / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

6h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

How Gazipur was liberated in 1971

29m | Videos
The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

20h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

20h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak