ACC starts probe against Ramna police OC Monirul

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has started a probe against Ramna police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Monirul Islam for amassing illegal wealth.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan informed the High Court (HC) about the development on Sunday.

The ani corruption watchdog also issued a notice, signed by ACC Director Uttar Kumar Mandal, in this regard on 17 August.

Earlier on 5 August, a national newspaper published news about the vast wealth of the OC of Ramna police station including an eight-storey house plot in the capital.

On 8 August, the report was brought to the attention of the HC, and Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon sought directions for action and investigation in this regard.

At that time, he asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate the source of the OC's wealth.

Then the court asked to bring the matter as an application (writ).

Following this, a writ was filed with the HC.

According to the news report, OC Monirul has built an eight-storey building in Dhaka while another duplex building is under construction.

Besides, he reportedly owns four plots of land in Keraniganj and Munshiganj.

Allegations of illegally occupying a freedom fighter's house in Mohammadpur Housing Society of the capital have also been levelled against him.

