Corruption pervades country’s all levels like cancer, including the judiciary: Chief Justice

Corruption has gripped all departments of the country like cancer, including the judiciary, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said in his first public statement after assuming the role.

"To curb corruption, initiatives must be taken," he said while talking to journalists on the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday (13 September).

Replying to a query on the politicisation of the legal system, he responded, "I do not believe that the judiciary is being used for political purposes. Judges are carrying out their judicial responsibilities, just as they should."

By the order of the president, Senior Justice Obaidul Hassan from the Appellate Division was appointed as the country's 24th chief justice, according to a gazette notification circulated by the Ministry of Law on Tuesday (12 September).

His latest appointment will come into effect following the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for 26 September. Currently, he is serving as Acting Chief Justice.

Speaking about case backlogs in the courts, Justice Hassan said, "Case backlog is an old disease. After taking the oath, I will try to discuss with everyone and work towards making the judiciary more dynamic. I urge all judges to consider the work of the judiciary as their own. Reducing the backlog of cases is a significant challenge."

He said crime cannot be eliminated only by prosecution without societal change.

When asked about the lack of trust in the judiciary, he responded, "There is a lack of trust everywhere. I won't claim that there is no lack of confidence in the judicial system, but it is not solely because of the judges. It has been created due to the involvement of all those related to this department, including lawyers. Our work will progressively eradicate it."

The chief justice further said, "Despite having trust deficiency in the judiciary, even now in any inconvenience, court is where everyone goes. Our disposal rate is increasing day by day.

"If people didn't have trust, why do they still come to the court? Yes, I cannot claim that trust is at 100%. We are not in a situation to say that. As I mentioned earlier, there is no sector where people's trust has not been compromised."

He said, "I will say just one thing: Those who are involved in politics, our lawyer friends who are engaging in politics– do politics, but in the courtyard of justice, show tolerance.

"They should show respect for each other. This way, these disputes won't spill into the court. Speaking about political matters won't be appropriate, and it's not my concern either. When a case comes before us, when a matter is presented, we and the lower courts have to render judgements."