CJ for collective efforts of all to make judiciary stronger

The judiciary of the country will be stronger with the collective efforts of all, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said yesterday (30 April).

"Bangladesh Judiciary is working independently. The judiciary will be stronger with collective efforts," he said in a citizen reception programme organized by Sylhet City Corporation yesterday night.

Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin was the guest of honour at the reception given to the Chief Justice while Mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury gave welcome speech on the occasion.

The Chief Justice further said when the local administration, the law enforcement agencies and the elected public representatives work together, the judiciary becomes complete and justice is established.

"In this case, everyone's cooperation is needed," he added.

Sunamganj-1 Constituency Member of Parliament Advocate Ranjit Chandra Sarkar, Sylhet Senior District and Sessions Judge AQM Nasir Uddin, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Zakir Hossain Khan, Additional Divisional Commissioner Debojit Singh, Osmani Medical College and Hospital Director Lt. General Mahbubur Rahman, Additional DIG Humayun Kabir, Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan and Superintendent of Police Abdullah Al Mamun were present, among others.

Sylhet City mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury presented gift and memento to the Chief Justice in the programme.