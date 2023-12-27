Confusion over name leads to Satkhira woman spending 4 days in jail

The family of a woman in Satkhira has alleged that she was wrongly detained for four days instead of the suspect named in an arrest warrant.

The actual accused mentioned in the warrant, Sumi Akhter, is married to Ariful Islam Biswas, and her mother's name is Salma Begum, residing in the Baruiati village, states the case documents.

On the otherhand, the arrested Ruhi Akhter is married to Ariful Islam Mali and her mother's name is Halima Begum.

The family of Ruhi Akhter has accused Tala police station Sub-Inspector Mamun of negligence in duty.

No one from their family informed me that Ruhi Akhter was not the accused at the time of her arrest or when they visited the police station. Tala police station sub-inspector

As per the allegations, Smriti Ruhi Akhtar, daughter of Shahar Ali from Baruiati village in Tala upazila, was apprehended by SI Mamun with the help of an informer on 23 December in connection with a check fraud case.

Following the arrest, Ruhi Akhter was sent to jail based on a court order and she later secured bail from Satkhira court on Wednesday (26 December).

Ruhi's family alleged that the informer did this intentionally while this information could not be verified independently.

In response to the allegations, SI Mamun of Tala police station said, "No one from their family informed me that Ruhi Akhter was not the accused at the time of her arrest or when they visited the police station. Even the chairman of Tala union came, and he did not mention it. It is only now, through you [journalists], that I am hearing that the arrested individual is not the actual accused."

Abdul Quader Mali, father-in-law of the detained woman, said, "We have repeatedly informed the police that we have not borrowed from any NGO. My son's wife is not the actual accused."

Syed Imran Ali, manager of the Jagorani Chakra Foundation's Tala branch, a private NGO, which is the plaintiff in the case, said, "I recently took charge of this branch, and I cannot provide details without reviewing the documents."

Regarding the incident, Tala police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mominul Islam said that the woman was arrested in connection with two check fraud cases. Chairman Zakir also visited the police station, and at that time, he did not indicate that the wrong person had been arrested.

"Additionally, no one from their family conveyed this information. Upon learning of the incident, the police are currently conducting an investigation to gather more details," he said.