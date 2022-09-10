Commodity prices to come down as soon as dollar market stabilises: Tipu Munshi

TBS Report
10 September, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 01:42 pm

Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch
Tipu Munshi. TBS Sketch

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday hoped that the prices of all products will come down as soon as dollar prices in the global market settle down.

"We have not been able to take advantage of the falling prices of oil and other commodities in the global market due to soaring dollar prices, the minister said while hoping that the greenback will stabilise soon.  

While interacting with reporters at his residence in Rangpur today, the commerce minister assured that the ministry will soon call a meeting of the tariff commission to decide on reducing the price of oil in the local market.

Calling the prime minister's India visit a success, Tipu Munshi said, "Businessmen in India have shown interest to explore more business opportunities between the two countries. They have offered to use our seaports. Meanwhile, we are also assessing the opportunity to use Indian ports and which of its ports can be used for our benefit."

The minister left Dhaka today to attend the extended meeting of the district Awami League and take part in multiple programmes of the party arranged under his Rangpur 4 constituency till Sunday.

