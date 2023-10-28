Commercial train operations via Padma Bridge from 1 Nov 

Highlights

Fare deductions have been made at the final stage

Travel time to Dhaka from Khulna and Benapole will be cut by two hours

Sundarban Express will leave Khulna 09:45pm on 1 November

It will reach Dhaka via Bhanga-Mawa at 5:00am the following day

The commercial train operations via the Padma Multipurpose Bridge are set to commence on 1 November night.

The intercity train Sundarban Express will leave Khulna at 9:45pm on the day and will reach Dhaka railway station via Bhanga-Mawa at 5:00 am the following day.

The rail communication via Padma Bridge is expected to result in substantial time savings for passengers.

This journey on the new rail line will take approximately 7 hours and 15 minutes, a significant improvement compared to the existing route, which takes 8 hours and 45 minutes from Khulna to Dhaka via the Jamuna Bangabandhu Bridge in Joydevpur.

For instance, the Sundarban Express will depart from Dhaka at 8 am on 2 November and arrive in Khulna at 3:50 pm.

Additionally, the Benapole Express, another intercity train, will commence operation on the new rail line on 2 November. Departing from Benapole in Jashore at 1 pm, it will reach Dhaka at 8:45pm. The return journey from Dhaka will depart at 11:45pm and reach Benapole at 7:20 am the following day.

This new route will cut the travel time from Dhaka to Benapole from 9 hours and 45 minutes to 7 hours and 35 minutes, offering passengers a time-saving of over two hours.

Furthermore, passengers will benefit from reduced fares on the Padma Bridge route.

The fare for Sovan chairs from Dhaka to Khulna has been reduced to Tk500 from Tk505, and the fare from Dhaka to Benapole has been lowered by Tk5 from Tk485. Other fare categories will also see reductions of Tk12.

Despite initial proposals suggesting fare increases on the new line through Padma Bridge, significant reductions in fares have been applied to benefit travellers.

The initial Dhaka to Bhanga fare was proposed at Tk355 but now set at Tk235. In the Snigdha class, the fare has been adjusted to Tk455, down from the initial asking price of Tk679, and the proposed fare of Tk284 has been reduced to Tk264.

Passengers have the convenience of purchasing tickets for these two intercity trains through both online platforms and railway station counters.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated a part of the Padma Rail Link project on 10 October.

At that time, Quamrul Ahsan, Director General of the Bangladesh Railway said commercial rail operations will start on this line on 1 November.

He also said the final fares would be determined after significant deductions from the proposed rates.