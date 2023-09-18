Clash with cops: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail

The High Court today granted anticipatory bail to 13 pro-BNP lawyers in a case filed over a clash with police during a road march programme on 12 September.

The lawyers include BNP's Joint Secretary General Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and the party's law secretary Kayser Kamal.

The bench of Justice Md Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury granted them eight weeks' bail following a petition filed by the accused in the case.

The other lawyers are BNP executive committee member Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, , Mohammad Ali, Mahbubur Rahman Khan, Dewan Humayun Kabir Ripan, Al Faisal Siddiquee, Md Kaiyum, Md Shahdat Hossain Adil, Russell Ahmed, Mohidul Islam Shipan and Ashraf Jalal Khan Monon.

Police filed the case against 66 people including the 13 pro-BNP lawyers for attacking the cops during a road march programme in Dhaka on September 12.

The lawyers claimed that at least 50 pro-BNP lawyers were injured as police charged baton on their march in Dhaka Judge Court area on that day.