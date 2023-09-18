Clash with cops: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

Clash with cops: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 08:24 pm
Clash with cops: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail

The High Court today granted anticipatory bail to 13 pro-BNP lawyers in a case filed over a clash with police during a road march programme on 12 September. 

The lawyers include BNP's Joint Secretary General Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and the party's law secretary Kayser Kamal.

The bench of Justice Md Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury granted them eight weeks' bail following a petition filed by the accused in the case.

The other lawyers are BNP executive committee member Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, , Mohammad Ali, Mahbubur Rahman Khan, Dewan Humayun Kabir Ripan, Al Faisal Siddiquee, Md Kaiyum, Md Shahdat Hossain Adil, Russell Ahmed, Mohidul Islam Shipan and Ashraf Jalal Khan Monon.

Police filed the case against 66 people including the 13 pro-BNP lawyers for attacking the cops during a road march programme in Dhaka on September 12.

The lawyers claimed that at least 50 pro-BNP lawyers were injured as police charged baton on their march in Dhaka Judge Court area on that day.

Top News

Pro-BNP lawyers / Anticipatory Bail / clash with police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

42m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World