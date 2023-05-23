At least 10 hurt in clash between RMG workers and police in Savar

Bangladesh

UNB
23 May, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 01:33 pm

Garments workers shout slogans as they block a road demanding their due wages during the lockdown amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15 April 2020. Photo: Reuters
Garments workers shout slogans as they block a road demanding their due wages during the lockdown amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 15 April 2020. Photo: Reuters

At least 10 people were injured when a clash broke out between ready-made garments (RMG) workers and law enforcers in Ashulia area of Savar upazila on Tuesday as the workers blocked Baipail-Abdullahpur highway, police said.

According to the workers, the authority of Fashion Forum Limited Garment declared the garment closed indefinitely as they went on a strike and stopped working from Monday on various demands.

Observing the notice put at the gate last night, the workers started to block the Baipail-Abdullahpur highway and police intercepted them.

Ashulia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Kamruzzaman confirmed the matter and said that additional police have been deployed in front of the factory to avoid any untoward incident.

RMG Workers protest / clash with police / clash / RMG

