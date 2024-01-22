Attack on chief justice's residence: BNP leader Gayeshwar gets anticipatory bail

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has secured anticipatory bail till 25 March in six cases filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence in October last year.

The High Court bench of Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order today (22 January) after a hearing on Gayeshwar's petition for anticipatory bail.

Gayeshwar, a former minister during the BNP regime, sought anticipatory bail by personally appearing in court.

Senior lawyers Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad, and Mithun Roy Chowdhury moved for the BNP leader, while Deputy Attorney General Asaduzzaman Monir represented the state in the hearing.

"The court has granted anticipatory bail to the BNP leader and ordered him to surrender before Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court by 25 March," Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury told reporters after the hearing.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to BNP Executive Committee member Nipun Roy Chowdhury in a case filed with South Keraniganj police station, he added.