20 Juba Dal men injured, 10 detained in clash with police in Cumilla

Politics

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 08:25 pm

At least 20 leaders and activists of Juba Dal were injured in a clash with police in Cumilla. 

Police also detained 10 men during the clash that took place outside the Cumilla South District BNP office around 5pm on Friday, said Cumilla Metropolis Juba Dal Convener Foisal Hossain Pavel. 

The demonstration, organised by the Cumilla South District and Metropolis unit of Juba Dal, aimed to demand the release of Abdul Monayem Munna, the general secretary of Juba Dal's central executive committee, who had been repeatedly arrested outside jail gate.

The clash erupted when the procession reached the Kandirpar party office, as police blocked its progress, leading to a chase and counter-chase between the two groups.

Foisal Pavel stated that they had been peacefully conducting the programme, but the situation escalated when some outsiders began hurling brick chips at the police, who were already in an aggressive mood.

Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, the officer-in-charge at Kotwali Model Thana, claimed that the protesters started hurling brickbats without provocation. He added that they detained 10 individuals at the scene.

