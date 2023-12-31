Pro-BNP-Jamaat lawyers vow to enforce 'court boycott' from 1-7 Jan

Court

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 03:31 pm

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

Pro-BNP-Jamaat lawyers took an oath to implement the previously announced programme of boycotting courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.

The boycott is scheduled to run from 1-7 January, the lawyers' panel took the oath at a press conference at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium today (31 December).

At the press conference, BNP's top lawyer, Advocate Zainul Abedin said, "We have taken an oath from here to not participate in any court proceedings starting tomorrow (1 January) till 7 January." Lawyers will continue their agitation until the fall of the fascist Hasina government.

Secretary General of Nationalist Lawyers Forum Barrister Kaiser Kamal, President of Jamaat-backed Bangladesh Lawyers Council Advocate Jasim Uddin Sarkar, Co-Convenor of United Lawyers Front Advocate Subrata Chowdhury, Leader of Nationalist Lawyers Forum Barrister Badruddoza Badal, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, Advocate Gazi. Kamrul Islam Sajal, Advocate Shah Ahmed Badal, Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub and many others were present at the event.

In a recent press conference at the Supreme Court Bar Bhaban, Secretary General of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum Barrister Kaiser Kamal declared a nationwide court boycott, encompassing both the Appellate Division and High Court Division, by pro-BNP lawyers.

