CJ urges all to follow Bangabandhu's ideology to build non-communal Bangladesh

Bangladesh

BSS
17 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 08:42 pm

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan

Chief Justice (CJ) Obaidul Hassan today urged all to follow the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build a non-communal Bangladesh.

"Everyone should hold the spirit of non-communalism so that people of all faiths can live peacefully," he said while addressing a conference of children at an auditorium of the Supreme Court here.

Earlier, the chief justice paid a rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait in the city's Dhanmondi-32 marking the 104th birth anniversary of the great leader.

He again paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing a floral wreath at 'Smriti Chiranjeeb' at the inner courtyard of the Supreme Court.

Justices of the Appellate Division and the High Court Division and officials were present.

The chief justice distributed chocolates among the children after the programme.

 

