Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant project dies on-site

A Chinese worker at the 1320 MW Second Thermal Power Plant in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali on Sunday passed away.

The deceased was identified as Zhou-Juping, 52.

His co-workers took him to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex in an unconscious state around 5pm, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Md Jasim, officer-in-charge of (OC) of Kalapara Police Station, said that the cause of Zhou's death is yet to be ascertained.

"We are investigating the matter," added the OC.

In this regard, several phone calls were made to Redwan, executive engineer of the plant but he did not respond..