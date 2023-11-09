AL candidate Afzal Hossain wins unopposed in Patuakhali-1 by-polls

Bangladesh

BSS
09 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 09:58 pm

Advocate Afzal Hossain. Photo: BSS
Advocate Afzal Hossain. Photo: BSS

The ruling Awami League's nominated candidate Advocate Afzal Hossain, also an organising secretary of the party, has been elected unopposed in by-election to Patuakhali-1 parliamentary seat.

Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Md Noor Kutubul Alam issued a public notification announcing Afzal Hossain as the new member of parliament of the constituency.

The announcement was made as there was no other candidate to contest the polls on the last date of nomination withdrawal today.

The voting was supposed to be held on 26 November.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of the MP of this constituency Shahjahan Mia, also former religious affairs minister, on 21 October.

