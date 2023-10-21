Patuakhali-1 MP Shahjahan Mia passes away

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 12:01 pm

Patuakhali-1 MP Shahjahan Mia passes away

He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital around 6am on Saturday

Patuakhali-1 MP Advocate Shahjahan Mia
Patuakhali-1 MP Advocate Shahjahan Mia

Advocate Shahjahan Mia, member of parliament of Patuakhali-1 constituency and former state minister for religious affairs, passed away. He was 85.

He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital around 6am on Saturday (21 October), his son Advocate Arifuzzaman Rony told media.

Shahjahan Mia was elected MP from Patuakhali-1 constituency three times in 1996, 2008 and 2018. 

He served as the State Minister for Religious Affairs after being elected a member of parliament in 2008. He was also the former chairman of Patuakhali Municipality and former president of the District Bar Association.

Shahjahan Mia also served as the president of Patuakhali District Awami League. His family members are also involved in politics. 

