Chilling winter in Bangladesh: Sreemangal records today's lowest temperature

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 01:29 pm

Related News

Chilling winter in Bangladesh: Sreemangal records today's lowest temperature

Moderate to thick fog is expected to envelop the country from midnight to morning, possibly extending until noon in some areas

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 01:29 pm
File photo of people walking on a foggy road in a winter morning. Photo: UNB
File photo of people walking on a foggy road in a winter morning. Photo: UNB

Sreemangal in Moulvibazar district has experienced today's lowest temperature at 9.7 degrees Celsius, indicating a mild cold wave impacting several regions across Bangladesh.

"Today, a temperature of 9.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Srimangal. The temperature may decrease further in the coming days. There is a possibility of a moderate cold wave here," said Biplab Das, the observer at the Srimangal Weather Observation Center.

"Despite the low temperature, Moulvibazar has seen sunshine since morning, spreading warmth with bright sunlight," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) anticipates this cold wave to persist.

The weather bulletin highlighted the contrasting temperatures across the country, with Sreemangal witnessing the lowest, while Cox's Bazar reported the highest at 24.5°C. According to meteorological standards, temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius signify a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate one, and below 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

Moreover, moderate to thick fog is expected to envelop the country from midnight to morning, possibly extending until noon in some areas. This foggy condition is likely to disrupt air navigation, inland river transport, and road communication temporarily.

The weather forecast suggests dry conditions with temporary partly cloudy skies across the country, with no significant change in night and day temperatures expected.

The cold wave's impact is palpable among the populace, with Dhaka residents and others feeling winter's bite more acutely in recent days.

The northern regions are experiencing even harsher conditions, where the intense cold has significantly hampered daily activities. Vulnerable groups, particularly day labourers, children, and the elderly are the most affected by the severe cold.

In summary, Bangladesh is currently facing a challenging winter, with lower temperatures affecting daily life and transportation across various regions.

Top News

Winter is here / Bangladesh Weather / Cold / Bangladesh / Lowest temperature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

36m | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

2h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

15h | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

17h | Videos
50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

31m | Videos
India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

3h | Videos