Protest remembering Abrar Fahad comes under BCL attack

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 06:26 pm

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men on Friday (7 October) allegedly attacked a protest rally brought out in remembrance of Abrar Fahad, who was beaten to death at his residential hall in Buet by some leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on 7 October, 2019.

At least eight activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were injured in the sudden attack at the TSC area on Dhaka University campus while observing Abrar Fahad's third death anniversary, said the student organisation's DU unit President Akhter Hossain.

Weeks ago, BCL men allegedly attacked Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists when they went to meet the Vice-Chancellor at the Dhaka University campus.

On 7 October, 2019, Abrar was beaten to death by then leaders and activists of Buet unit of the ruling Awami League-backed student body Chhatra League over his Facebook post criticising the government's deals with India.

The killing triggered protests at home and abroad. Abrar's father filed a case against 19 students.

On 8 December, 2021, the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 sentenced 20 students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology to death for the murder of Abrar Fahad at a hall over his Facebook post on Bangladesh-India deals.

The tribunal also sentenced the other five accused to life imprisonment.

All the 25 accused were students of the university and leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League who were expelled from the university and the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation amid protests against the murder.

The case is now pending with the High Court.

Several hours before his killing, Abrar returned from his home and was taking rest in his room at his hall. Abrar was taken by his fellows, quizzed for hours and was tortured to death, and whole things happened in a restricted area at the hall.

The police investigation found that he was outspoken that made many angry with him, and he had no political affiliation.

