Chhatra Odhikar Parishad seeks to file case against 14 BCL men among others

A plea has been filed with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court to file a case against 14 Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders among others over an attack on a programme organised on the third death anniversary of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Abrar Fahad.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah submitted the plea at Dhaka CMM court on Tuesday (18 October).

Besides, some 40-50 unnamed activists and leaders have been accused in the complaint. BCL men named in the plea include - Mahbub Khan, Aminur Rahman, Md Nazim Uddin, Faisal Mahmud, Rafiqul Islam Badhon, Shakil Mia, Tanvir Hasan Shoikot, Roni Muhammad, Rahim Sarkar, Kamal Uddin Rana, Rubel Hossain, Nahid Hasan, Kazi Ibrahim and Arif Shahriar.

According to media reports, Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded the statement of the plaintiff but he did not pass any order.

On 7 October (Friday), Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men allegedly attacked a protest rally brought out in remembrance of Abrar Fahad.

Abrar Fahad was beaten to death at his residential hall in Buet by some BCL leaders on 7 October 2019 over his Facebook post criticising the government.

At least 12 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were injured in the sudden attack at the TSC area of Dhaka University campus. The injured protesters were rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where a fresh set of clashes broke out, leaving another three Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activists injured. The BCL men allegedly attacked them while they were talking to the journalists.