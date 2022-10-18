Chhatra Odhikar Parishad seeks to file case against 14 BCL men among others

Court

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 02:11 pm

Related News

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad seeks to file case against 14 BCL men among others

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah filed the plea at Dhaka CMM court on Tuesday  

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 02:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A plea has been filed with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court to file a case against 14 Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders among others over an attack on a programme organised on the third death anniversary of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Abrar Fahad.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah submitted the plea at Dhaka CMM court on Tuesday (18 October). 

Besides, some 40-50 unnamed activists and leaders have been accused in the complaint.  BCL men named in the plea include - Mahbub Khan, Aminur Rahman, Md Nazim Uddin, Faisal Mahmud, Rafiqul Islam Badhon, Shakil Mia, Tanvir Hasan Shoikot, Roni Muhammad, Rahim Sarkar, Kamal Uddin Rana, Rubel Hossain, Nahid Hasan, Kazi Ibrahim and Arif Shahriar.

According to media reports, Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin recorded the statement of the plaintiff but he did not pass any order.

On 7 October (Friday), Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men allegedly attacked a protest rally brought out in remembrance of Abrar Fahad.  

Abrar Fahad was beaten to death at his residential hall in Buet by some BCL leaders on 7 October 2019 over his Facebook post criticising the government. 

At least 12 activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad were injured in the sudden attack at the TSC area of Dhaka University campus. The injured protesters were rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where a fresh set of clashes broke out, leaving another three Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activists injured. The BCL men allegedly attacked them while they were talking to the journalists.

Top News

Abrar Fahad Murder / Chhatra League men / Chhatra League / Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad / CMM court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

5h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

5h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

18h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

20h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products