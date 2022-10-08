24 Chhatra Odhikar Parishad members produced in court, a day after arrest

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 04:11 pm

24 Chhatra Odhikar Parishad members produced in court, a day after arrest

UNB
08 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 04:11 pm
24 Chhatra Odhikar Parishad members produced in court, a day after arrest

Police on Saturday produced in a court 24 office-bearers and activists of the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad (COP), a day after apprehending them in a case lodged on a complaint from a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra league (BCL).

"BCL leader Md Nazim Uddin filed a police complaint against the COP members in the wake of Friday's clash between BCL's Dhaka University unit and the Parishad, based on which an FIR was filed and the arrests were made," said Nur Mohammad, officer In-charge of Shahbag Police Station.

Earlier, some BCL activists had attacked the injured Parishad members for the second time while they were undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

To avoid further trouble, police took the Parishad activists into custody.

At least 12 people were hurt as BCL members "swooped" on a rally brought out by COP inside the Dhaka University campus Friday in memory of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Abrar Fahad.

Read: BCL 'swoops on' Chhatra Odhikar's Abrar Fahad remembrance rally at DU

The clash left over a dozen injured from both sides and they were rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where another brawl broke out.

Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering at Buet died on October 7, 2019, after he was mercilessly beaten up by the university's Chhatra League members over his Facebook post criticising the Bangladesh government's deals with India.

BCL / Abrar Fahad Murder

