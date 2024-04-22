Channel 24 cameraman attacked allegedly by Jubo League men in Ctg; 7 arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 06:58 pm

Related News

Channel 24 cameraman attacked allegedly by Jubo League men in Ctg; 7 arrested

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 06:58 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A staff cameraperson of Channel 24, a private satellite TV channel, was allegedly attacked while recording a video of a clash between two factions of Jubo League in Chattogram. 

The incident took place near Mansurabad DB office in the port city around 10:15pm on Sunday (20 April).

The victim, Salim Ullah, filed a case with Double Mooring Police Station over the incident on the same night. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Double Mooring Police Station Officer-in-Charge Fazlul Quader Patwari said police have launched an operation and arrested seven people so far.

The victim, Salim Ullah, said, "During the clash, I was recording video on my mobile phone when Jubo League leader Saddam Hussein and his followers attacked me. They beat me and took me to an empty area nearby. 

"At one stage, they tried to kill me by stabbing me. When locals came to the spot, they retreated."

The attackers also smashed his mobile which was recording video, he added.

OC Fazlul Quader said, "Efforts are underway to arrest Saddam and others who escaped. All will be brought under the law. The incident is being investigated with utmost importance."

Top News

Chattogram / journalist attacked

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

2h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

9h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

2h | Videos
Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

40m | Videos
Delicious Tangy Prawn and Fruits Salad

Delicious Tangy Prawn and Fruits Salad

1h | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

4h | Videos