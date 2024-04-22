Channel 24 cameraman attacked allegedly by Jubo League men in Ctg; 7 arrested

A staff cameraperson of Channel 24, a private satellite TV channel, was allegedly attacked while recording a video of a clash between two factions of Jubo League in Chattogram.

The incident took place near Mansurabad DB office in the port city around 10:15pm on Sunday (20 April).

The victim, Salim Ullah, filed a case with Double Mooring Police Station over the incident on the same night.

Double Mooring Police Station Officer-in-Charge Fazlul Quader Patwari said police have launched an operation and arrested seven people so far.

The victim, Salim Ullah, said, "During the clash, I was recording video on my mobile phone when Jubo League leader Saddam Hussein and his followers attacked me. They beat me and took me to an empty area nearby.

"At one stage, they tried to kill me by stabbing me. When locals came to the spot, they retreated."

The attackers also smashed his mobile which was recording video, he added.

OC Fazlul Quader said, "Efforts are underway to arrest Saddam and others who escaped. All will be brought under the law. The incident is being investigated with utmost importance."