Case filed over Rohingya leader Mohibullah murder

A case has been filed against unidentified people over the assassination of Rohingya leader Mohibullah.

Mohibullah's younger brother Habibullah filed the case with Ukhia Police Station on Thursday night against 15-20 unknown assailants, confirmed Ukhia police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Ahmed Sanjur Morshed to The Business Standard.

"We are yet to make any arrests. The suspects will be identified following investigation," he said.

However, Habibullah claimed that he knew some of the people who took part in the assassination.

While addressing the press outside the morgue of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital on Thursday, he mentioned that he knew Master Abdur Rahim, Lalu and Morshed, reported leaders and members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), also known as al-Yaqin in the refugee camps.

Despite repeated attempts made by The Business Standard Habibullah could not be contacted for further comments.

Meanwhile, a number of Rohingyas who are Mohibullah's followers, seeking anonymity, said the allegedly identified killers could not be named as accused in the case because of their threat.

Mohibullah, 46, who led the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, was shot dead at around 8:30pm at a Kutupalong camp office in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday.

He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019.

Mohibullah came to the limelight on 25 August 2019 when a rally organised by the Arakan Rohingya Society, to observe two years of the latest Rohingya exodus from the Rakhine state of Myanmar, drew more than 100,000 people.

A number of human rights organisations including Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International and Fortify Rights have urged the Bangladesh government to investigate the murder and deliver justice.

Besides, The United Nations and the United States on Thursday spoke out over the killing of the Rohingya leader and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting and bring those responsible to justice.