Case filed over Bailey Road fire; several arrested

Police filed a case and arrested several in the Bailey Road fire that killed 46. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Police filed a case and arrested several in the Bailey Road fire that killed 46. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Police last night arrested several in connection to a case filed over the fire incident at Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage that resulted in the deaths of 46 people.

"Several people have been detained in a case filed over the Bailey Road fire incident. After verification, those involved will be shown arrested in the case and sent to court," said Mohammad Salman Farsi, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Ramna zone.

Sources said the accused in the Bailey Road fire case have been charged with 'death by negligence'.

Earlier yesterday (1 March), police detained a Kacchi Bhai restaurant manager and two Cha Chumuk restaurant owners in connection with the Bailey Road fire.

The detainees are Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, owners of Cha Chumuk restaurant, and Md Jisan, manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant.

"They have been detained for questioning," Additional Commissioner of DMP Dr Kh Mahid Uddin said at a press briefing in Dhaka yesterday (1 March) evening.

The fire that broke out at Bailey Road's Green Cozy Cottage on Thursday (29 February) night killed 46. 

Police said 20 of the deceased were men, 18 were women, and 8 were children. 

So far, 43 of them have been identified, and the bodies of 40 victims have been handed over to their families.

Eleven injured are undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute. 

"They are not out of danger yet," Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said yesterday afternoon.

