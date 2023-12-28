Case against 12 for vandalising independent candidate's campaigning vehicle in Cox's Bazar

A case has been filed against 12 unidentified people in connection with the vandalism of a campaigning vehicle of Barrister Mizan Sayeed, an independent candidate of Cox's Bazar 3 Sadar-Ramu-Eidgaon constituency.

The driver of the vandalised autorickshaw Md Shafi Alam filed the case with Ramu police station on Wednesday (27 December), confirmed the police station's Officer In-charge Abu Taher Dewan.

He said the police have already started working to identify those involved in the incident and legal action is being taken against them.

In a press conference organised at Cox's Bazar Press Club at 11am on Thursday, Barrister Mizan Sayeed blamed MP Saimum Sarwar Kamal, the Awami League candidate for the same constituency, for the entire incident.

Mizan Sayeed said the campaign autorickshaw crossed the Football Chattar on the bypass road of Ramu Upazila around 5pm on Wednesday. At that time, unidentified Awami League supporters with a microbus and two motorcycles vandalised the campaigning car, he added.

At the time, his supporter who was in the autorickshaw Nashir Uddin was beaten, claimed Mizan Sayeed.

However, the whole issue was denied by Awami League candidate MP Saimum Sarwar Kamal. He said the candidate (Mizan Sayeed) is trying to destabilise the peaceful elections. Posters of boats are being torn down in different areas. And they are purposefully spreading false propaganda.