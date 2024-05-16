Implement 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy: Police HQ asks field level officers

UNB
16 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 07:30 pm

The order was given from the monthly crime review meeting held at the police headquarters on Thursday with Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam in the chair.

Police officials in a meeting at the Bangladesh Police Headquarters on 16 May. Photo: UNB
Police officials in a meeting at the Bangladesh Police Headquarters on 16 May. Photo: UNB

Police headquarters today (16 May) ordered field-level police officers to implement the 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy to prevent road accidents.

The order was given from the monthly crime review meeting held at the police headquarters on the day with Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam in the chair.

Commissioners of Metropolitan Police, Range DIGs and District Superintendent of Police (SPs) joined the meeting virtually, while DIG Operations  Md Anwar Hossain, DIG (Crime Management) Jaydev Kumar Bhadra and concerned officials were present in the meeting in person.

During the meeting, Additional IGP Atiqul Islam directed the police officials to complete the investigation of the road accident cases fairly.

He said the special drive against unfit vehicles will continue.

Atiqul Islam emphasised proactive policing with the aim of creating public awareness to prevent suicide by investigating the real cause of suicide.

The meeting discussed the overall crime review for the month of April, 2024, arrest warrants issued, case investigation and trial results, conviction rates and recent important events in detail.

