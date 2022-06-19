Cancel Padma Bridge grand opening; instead stand by flood victims, BNP urges govt

Bangladesh

UNB
19 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:36 pm

Related News

Cancel Padma Bridge grand opening; instead stand by flood victims, BNP urges govt

UNB
19 June, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:36 pm
Cancel Padma Bridge grand opening; instead stand by flood victims, BNP urges govt

Slamming the government for inadequate allocation of money and relief materials for the flood victims, BNP on Sunday called upon the government to concentrate on easing the suffering of the disaster-affected people by stopping the grand opening of Padma Bridge.

"Hundreds of crores of taka are being allocated for the grand celebration of Padma Bridge opening. But the allocation for nearly one crore flood-hit people in the country's Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and northern districts is totally inadequate," said party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He said the government has so far provided 100 tonnes of rice, Tk 30 lakh and dry food worth Tk 5,000 for the flood victims. "They also assured of allocating Tk 60 lakh. It means onlyTk1.5 is per person."

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, Rizvi bemoaned that the flood victims did not get even one-tenth of the cost of installing 500 temporary toilets at the public meeting place for the inauguration of Padma Bridge.

"We demand that the Padma Bridge inaugural festivities be stopped. You please stop the ostentatious display to get public attention," he said pointing at the government.

The BNP leader renews their party's demand for declaring the flood-affected areas as 'disaster zones' and sending adequate relief materials for lakhs of people who remained marooned.   

He claimed that their party leaders and activists are distributing relief materials and helping people to move to safer places in the flood-hit areas.

Rizvi came down heavily on the government for its massive plan for the inauguration of the Padma Bridge amidst the catastrophic flood situation in the country, saying only the autocratic regime can do it.

"Sheikh Hasina herself has instructed her party leaders and activists to prepare for the celebration and gather millions of people on both sides of the Padma Bridge. Several thousand buses and 300 launches have been requisitioned and five hundred toilets have been set up in public meeting places. Two 40-foot-tall murals have been erected at the ends of Mawa and Jajira," he said.

Besides, the BNP leader said several thousand law enforcers have been deployed for the security of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina centring the bridge opening. "Seeing all these things, the country's people think that Sheikh Hasina's rule has outshined the rules of pharaohs of ancient Egypt," he added.

Top News

Padma Bridge / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

12h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

12h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

1d | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

2h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

4h | Videos
Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

5h | Videos
Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary