Cambodian PM proposes investment in rice sector to Bangladesh FM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 09:49 am

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Senon. Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Abdul Momen and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Senon. Photo: Collected

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen asked Bangladeshi investors to invest in the rice industry by building rice mills and importing rice from Cambodia.

Hun Sen made the offer to Foreign Minister Abdul Momen on 15 July during Momen's two-day visit to Cambodia, reports Cambodian media outlet The Phnom Penh Post.

During the meeting, Momen express his intension to increase cooperation with Cambodia in various sectors, especially commerce and food security in particular as a response to increasing food prices.

"Hun Sen requested that Momen urge Bangladeshi investors to invest in Cambodia by building rice mills and buying rice from Cambodian farmers and then storing, milling and exporting it to Bangladesh or by working with Cambodian farmers to implement agriculture cooperation projects based on contracts," said the prime minister's Facebook post.

Yong Kim Eng, president of the People's Centre for Development and Peace, said that trade relations between Cambodia and Bangladesh are not very strong currently, but support for each other on an international level could be of significant help in advancing the two countries' mutual interests.

