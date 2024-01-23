Cairo keen to boost bilateral ties with Dhaka: Envoy

Bangladesh

BSS
23 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 10:23 pm

Related News

Cairo keen to boost bilateral ties with Dhaka: Envoy

BSS
23 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 10:23 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Egypt is willing to enhance bilateral business relations with Bangladesh, Egyptian Ambassador in Dhaka Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy said today.

The Egyptian envoy came up with the interest of his country when he paid a courtesy call on Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak at Bangladesh Secretariat.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues related bilateral interest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nanak said the Egyptian envoy greeted Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since her party formed the government in Bangladesh for five times.

Terming Bangladesh a friendly-country of Egypt, Fahmy lauded the development works carried out by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

He hoped that Egypt and Bangladesh would enhance bilateral ties in the days ahead, a press release said.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Md Abdur Rauf and second secretary at Egyptian Embassy in Dhaka Mina Makary, among others, were present.

cairo / Bilateral Ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

10h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

16h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

16h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

3h | Videos
Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

Canada to restrict visas for foreign students.

2h | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

5h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

6h | Videos