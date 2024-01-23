Cairo keen to boost bilateral ties with Dhaka: Envoy

Egypt is willing to enhance bilateral business relations with Bangladesh, Egyptian Ambassador in Dhaka Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy said today.

The Egyptian envoy came up with the interest of his country when he paid a courtesy call on Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak at Bangladesh Secretariat.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues related bilateral interest.

Nanak said the Egyptian envoy greeted Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since her party formed the government in Bangladesh for five times.

Terming Bangladesh a friendly-country of Egypt, Fahmy lauded the development works carried out by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

He hoped that Egypt and Bangladesh would enhance bilateral ties in the days ahead, a press release said.

Textiles and Jute Secretary Md Abdur Rauf and second secretary at Egyptian Embassy in Dhaka Mina Makary, among others, were present.