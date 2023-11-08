Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh ahead of 48-hours countrywide blockade

Miscreants set fire to a parked bus in the capital's Malibagh area on Tuesday night ahead of the countrywide 48-hour blockade BNP and like-minded parties called from Wednesday morning.

The "Bahan Paribahan" bus was set on fire around 11pm next to the Ansar Camp in Malibagh on Tuesday (8 November) night, confirmed Talha bin Jasim, station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence (media cell).

Two units from Khilgaon Fire Station went to the spot to douse the fire, he said.