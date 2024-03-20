Karwan Bazar ramp of elevated expressway opens to traffic

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country&#039;s first Elevated Expressway in Dhaka on 2 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the country's first Elevated Expressway in Dhaka on 2 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The ramp (descent road) adjacent to the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (FDC) of the Karwan Bazar section of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway has been opened for transport movement.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the ramp around 11am today (20 March). With this, 16 ramps of the elevated expressway are open now. 

"Karwan Bazar ramp is being opened today. It is an Eid gift from the prime minister to the countrymen," he said.

Quader said, this project will not be completed within this year, rather will be opened at the beginning of next year.

In response to the question of increased traffic congestion during Ramadan, the minister said people go for Eid shopping during Ramadan, so there will be a little traffic jam.

However, there is no traffic jam from Uttara to Motijheel now owing to the elevated expressway.

On 3 September last year, 11.5km Airport-Farmgate section of the planned 19.73km elevated expressway was made open to traffic a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated it. 

The total project is being implemented in three phases to connect Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with Kutubkhali near Dhaka Chattagram highway via Kawla to ensure uninterrupted north-south traffic movement in the capital.

Its total length will be 46.73km, including 27km aggregate length of 31 ramps.

Md Monjur Hossain, Bridges Division secretary, told TBS, "The remaining [15] ramps of the elevated expressway will be opened gradually after they get ready." 

He said, "The PPP partner of the project has been urged to complete the work within the stipulated time, June this year, although it will be a challenging task."

The project director of the elevated expressway said 72.51% of their work has been completed so far. Work is going on in the Hatirjheel and Panthakunja sections of the expressway.

