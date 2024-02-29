Body of newborn found near DU's TSC area

Bangladesh

UNB
29 February, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

Body of newborn found near DU's TSC area

UNB
29 February, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:34 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of a newborn child from a footpath near the TSC area of Dhaka University on Thursday.

Md Shahadat, sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, said they recovered the body of a newborn girl wrapped in a red cloth in a white bag from the footpath in the TSC area of Dhaka University.

Later, the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital Morgue for an autopsy at 1:30pm, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are trying to identify the people involved with the incident," he added.
 

Top News

newborn / police / TSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

12h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

5h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

14h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

2h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

4h | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

2h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

3h | Videos