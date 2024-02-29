Body of newborn found near DU's TSC area

Police recovered the body of a newborn child from a footpath near the TSC area of Dhaka University on Thursday.

Md Shahadat, sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, said they recovered the body of a newborn girl wrapped in a red cloth in a white bag from the footpath in the TSC area of Dhaka University.

Later, the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital Morgue for an autopsy at 1:30pm, he added.

"We are trying to identify the people involved with the incident," he added.

