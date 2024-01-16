Boat supporter killed in Kushtia, reportedly by opponents’ gunfire

Ziar Hossain, 45, an Awami League (AL) supporter, has died after being shot in an attack reportedly by supporters of the independent candidate of Kushtia-4 for voting for the boat.

He passed away on Monday (15 January) while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor), said Iyarul Islam, his younger brother.

The deceased's other brother, Altaf Hossain, was also injured in the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment.

This incident has reignited tensions in the area. Upon spreading news of the death, supporters of the boat symbol reportedly vandalised and looted the homes of supporters of the truck symbol, according to local sources.

Md Akibul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station, said that he had heard of the death and that a case had been filed against 14 individuals in connection with the attack.

"A manhunt is ongoing for the arrest of the accused, and additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain order," he added.

In this constituency, the candidate for the boat symbol, Selim Altaf George, a Jubo League presidium member, was defeated by the independent candidate Abdur Rauf, who is also an AL leader.

Iyarul, the deceased's younger brother, said that a former member of their village, Khalek, his three sons Ripon, Liton, and Shipon, and their gang shot and injured his two brothers for voting for the boat on 12 January morning.

Among them, Ziar has died. Iyarul claimed the attack with firearms was due to their support for the boat symbol.

Demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits, Md Ali Hossain, chairman of Koya Union Parishad (UP), said that Ziar was shot by the opposing side (supporters of the truck symbol) for voting for the boat.

Attempts to contact Khalek, the former member, and his son Ripon Ali were unsuccessful as their phones were switched off.

Sources said that a longstanding social conflict, spanning 10 to 15 years, existed between the three brothers (Ziar, Iyarul and Altaf) and former member Abdul Khalek, involving asserting dominance over territories.

This conflict often resulted in clashes over various pretexts, including fishing in the Padma River and during elections, locals said, adding that the recent armed clash on Friday morning was a continuation of this conflict, where the two brothers were shot and hospitalised.

However, the officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station had initially denied any shooting or gunshot wounds.

Locals reported hearing gunfire on the morning of the incident and mentioned previous occurrences of gunfire.

Tapas Kumar Sarkar, the residential medical officer (RMO) of Kushtia 250-bed General Hospital also confirmed the shooting, mentioning that the two brothers were admitted to the hospital on Friday after being injured by shotgun pellets.

"Ziar was taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment two days ago by his family," he added.