Boat supporter killed in Kushtia, reportedly by opponents’ gunfire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 12:10 pm

Related News

Boat supporter killed in Kushtia, reportedly by opponents’ gunfire

“A manhunt is ongoing for the arrest of the accused, and additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain order,” said Md Akibul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 12:10 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Ziar Hossain, 45, an Awami League (AL) supporter, has died after being shot in an attack reportedly by supporters of the independent candidate of Kushtia-4 for voting for the boat.

He passed away on Monday (15 January) while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor), said Iyarul Islam, his younger brother.

The deceased's other brother, Altaf Hossain, was also injured in the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This incident has reignited tensions in the area. Upon spreading news of the death, supporters of the boat symbol reportedly vandalised and looted the homes of supporters of the truck symbol, according to local sources.

Md Akibul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station, said that he had heard of the death and that a case had been filed against 14 individuals in connection with the attack.

"A manhunt is ongoing for the arrest of the accused, and additional police have been deployed in the area to maintain order," he added.

In this constituency, the candidate for the boat symbol, Selim Altaf George, a Jubo League presidium member, was defeated by the independent candidate Abdur Rauf, who is also an AL leader.

Iyarul, the deceased's younger brother, said that a former member of their village, Khalek, his three sons Ripon, Liton, and Shipon, and their gang shot and injured his two brothers for voting for the boat on 12 January morning.

Among them, Ziar has died. Iyarul claimed the attack with firearms was due to their support for the boat symbol.

Demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits, Md Ali Hossain, chairman of Koya Union Parishad (UP), said that Ziar was shot by the opposing side (supporters of the truck symbol) for voting for the boat.

Attempts to contact Khalek, the former member, and his son Ripon Ali were unsuccessful as their phones were switched off.

Sources said that a longstanding social conflict, spanning 10 to 15 years, existed between the three brothers (Ziar, Iyarul and Altaf) and former member Abdul Khalek, involving asserting dominance over territories.

This conflict often resulted in clashes over various pretexts, including fishing in the Padma River and during elections, locals said, adding that the recent armed clash on Friday morning was a continuation of this conflict, where the two brothers were shot and hospitalised.

However, the officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali police station had initially denied any shooting or gunshot wounds.

Locals reported hearing gunfire on the morning of the incident and mentioned previous occurrences of gunfire.

Tapas Kumar Sarkar, the residential medical officer (RMO) of Kushtia 250-bed General Hospital also confirmed the shooting, mentioning that the two brothers were admitted to the hospital on Friday after being injured by shotgun pellets.

"Ziar was taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment two days ago by his family," he added.

Top News / Politics

gunshot / gunfire / killed / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

36m | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

2h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

15h | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

17h | Videos
50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

31m | Videos
India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

3h | Videos