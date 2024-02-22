Myanmar conflict: Teknaf border calm amid 3 consecutive nights without gunfire

File photo of a BGB member on alert in the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. Photo: Nupa Alam

As three consecutive nights passed without the disruptive sounds of gunfire coming from the Myanmar border areas, the atmosphere in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf remained calm this morning.

As a result, residents of the southeastern border area of Teknaf, Cox's Bazar, could sleep in peace for three nights from Monday to Wednesday.

Since Monday (19 February) evening, the sounds of gunfire and heavy weapons from across the border have not been heard, easing the previously tense and fearful atmosphere on the Bangladesh side of the border.

Moreover, no significant explosions or conflicts have been reported at the borders of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari, Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya, and northern Teknaf in the last eight to nine days.

Border residents have reported that the conflict between the government forces and the Arakan Army has moved towards the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine, leading to a decrease in gunfire at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Most of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) posts located on the frontier have been taken over by the rebels.

"There has been intense gunfire around the town of Maungdaw in Myanmar's Rakhine state for several days now. This caused tremors in various border areas of Teknaf due to the loud noises. From Monday evening til 10am on Thursday, no gunfire or loud explosions were heard. The conflict across the border impacted the lives of residents here," said Abdus Salam, a member of the 9th ward of Sabrang Union Parishad (UP) in Teknaf.

Sayed Alam and Abdul Jalil, residents of Cox's Bazar's Sabrang Nayapara and Shah Porir Dwip, said, "People living around Teknaf border area were awakened by loud noises and shaking of ground. But the last three nights have been peaceful."

Meanwhile, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) have intensified patrols in the Naf River area to prevent infiltration.

Regular patrols have been increased, and four special teams are operating on land to ensure no unauthorised crossings.

"Due to the conflict inside Myanmar, patrols by BGB, coast guard, and police have been increased. People living at the border have been advised to remain vigilant," said Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Adnan Chowdhury.

Rebel factions in Myanmar's Rakhine State have been engaged in clashes with the junta since 3 February, primarily over the control of a border camp.

Persistent gunfire, mortar shells, and rocket explosions have marked the ongoing conflict.

Bangladeshis living in the border area have reported intense fighting, and there are concerns about the use of army helicopters strafing rebel fighters, heightening worries of substantial casualties.

At least 330 Myanmar citizens have entered Bangladesh seeking shelter since the conflict erupted. The shelter seekers from Myanmar include members of its Border Guard Police (BGP), army, customs and civilians, according to officials at BGB headquarters.

Two people were killed inside the Bangladesh border on 5 February after heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded inside the Ghumdum border in Bandarban. At least ten people in Bangladesh have been injured so far.

Bangladesh's border with Myanmar stretches 271.0 kilometres (168.4 miles), from the tri-point with India in the north to the Bay of Bengal in the south.