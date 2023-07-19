BNP rally creates tailback in Uttara, adjacent areas

Vehicular movement came to a standstill as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) carried out a rally in front of Uttara's Abdullahpur Polwell Carnation Shopping Centre as party men started gathering from this morning ahead of the party's march in the capital today.

One side of the Uttara road has blocked since 10:20am as cars entering the city from Gazipur are stuck in a long tailback.

Photo: TBS

Netizens have took to social media to express distress over the traffic situation.

There has been public transport crisis on the road.

Photo: TBS

Many people were seen waiting at the Airport road for transport as well.

Jaber came to Khilkhet from Gazipur with his family and will go to ECB. He was standing on the roads for almost an hour after not getting any bus.

"I got off the train and I can't find anything. There are two children with me, they are getting sick," he said.

Another commuter named Tawhid will go to Mohakhali. He is waiting with family members including small children in Khilkhet.

"Some buses are running but there is no chance to get on. No bus is coming because of the BNP rally. I don't know when I can go," he said.

Photo: TBS

BNP's march is scheduled to begin at 10:30am from Utara's Abdullahpur and end at Jatrabari at 4pm on Wednesday.

Photo: TBS

Both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP started their two-day programmes on Tuesday (18 July) – the AL its "development procession" and the BNP its one-point movement for the resignation of the government.