BNP starts its Abdullahpur to Jatrabari march to press home one-point demand

Politics

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 02:15 pm

Related News

BNP starts its Abdullahpur to Jatrabari march to press home one-point demand

"We need to assert our right to speak. The right to vote must be earned," BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said while speaking at the rally as the chief guest on Wednesday

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 02:15 pm
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started its march programme today to press home their one-point demand for the resignation of the government. Before the march, the party held a brief rally in front of Abdullahpur Polwell Carnation Shopping Centre as party men started gathering to the spot from this morning.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

The BNP's march arrived in Khilkhet at around 12:30pm. Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP will join the march from in front of Rampura with more of the party's activists gathering in the area. The procession reach capital's Notun Bazar area at around 2pm. 

"We need to assert our right to speak. The right to vote must be earned," BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said while speaking at a rally held before the procession march on Wednesday (19 July). 

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

"Obaidul Quader said they will not go outside the constitution, we also want to say that we will not go outside the constitution. We do not want the government's broken constitution. We do not want the constitution made by Khairul Haque. We want elections according to the constitution where there was no rift," he added.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

"They are creating chaos in the name of peace march. They killed our people in Noakhali, Laxmipur. We will hold marches and get bricks pelted at us – that cannot happen. The people will resist. The people of the country have achieved Bangladesh with their blood. Yesterday's atrocities will be answered," Abbas further said.

BNP rally creates tailback in Uttara, adjacent areas

"We want to tell this illegal government to resign immediately. Dissolve Parliament. If you don't do that, the people of this country will drag you down. By attacking an independent candidate in Dhaka's 17 constituencies, they have proven that a fair election is not possible under them," BNP Dhaka North Convener Aman Ullah Aman said while speaking at the rally.

"Fair election has been admitted to ICU. The people of Bangladesh resisted the attack of Chhatra League at Bangla College yesterday. We do not fear anyone except Allah," he added. 

"We will bring down Sheikh Hasina's government, even if it costs our lives. That day is not far away, there will be a coup like in the 90s. We are sure of victory. We want the release of all the activists including Khaleda Zia," Aman further said. 

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

"Masses are gathering for the rally and turning it into a sea of people. No matter how much you threaten, Dhaka is awake, you will not find a way to escape. We will not allow any election under this government," BNP chairperson's adviser and former opposition chief whip Zainul Abdin Farroque said while speaking at the rally.

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moin Khan said, "Leaders of the anti-dictatorship movement are on stage today. I will tell the new generation, to send off this dictatorial government. You have seen how this government has taken away the rights of the people. The democracy of this country should be brought back."

BNP's march is scheduled to begin at 10:30am from Utara's Abdullahpur and end at Jatrabari at 4pm on Wednesday.

Violence returns to streets, one killed 

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

Both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP started their two-day programmes on Tuesday (18 July) – the AL its "development procession" and the BNP its one-point movement for the resignation of the government.

BNP leaders and activists marched in all districts and cities of the country including Dhaka on Tuesday. The Dhaka march started at 10am from Gabtoli and ended at Ray Shaheb Bazar in Old Dhaka at 4pm. The AL's Dhaka South unit started a procession from the capital's Institution of Engineers at 4pm and ended at Dhanmondi 32.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

A man was killed and several hundred activists of the opposition BNP were injured in clashes with the ruling Awami League activists and law enforcers during the BNP's road march across the country yesterday, including in the capital.

BNP claimed the deceased, Md Sajib Hossain, 25, was an activist of its farmers' wing Krishak Dal in Lakshmipur. 

It also claimed around 2,000 of its leaders and activists were injured in the clashes.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

The BNP has instructed the central leaders to increase their presence in the march and top leaders have been given a strong message to participate in the march in their respective areas.

Central leaders from Dhaka have been instructed to go to their respective areas so the marches are conducted with vigour in the districts as well as in Dhaka.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/ TBS

The opposition party has already met with law enforcement agencies regarding the march in Dhaka.

In different areas, top leaders of the party are meeting with the grassroots leaders and activists from time to time to make the programme a success.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

4h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

20h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

1h | TBS Stories
Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

22h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

1d | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June