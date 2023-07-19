BNP starts its Abdullahpur to Jatrabari march to press home one-point demand

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started its march programme today to press home their one-point demand for the resignation of the government. Before the march, the party held a brief rally in front of Abdullahpur Polwell Carnation Shopping Centre as party men started gathering to the spot from this morning.

The BNP's march arrived in Khilkhet at around 12:30pm. Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP will join the march from in front of Rampura with more of the party's activists gathering in the area. The procession reach capital's Notun Bazar area at around 2pm.

"We need to assert our right to speak. The right to vote must be earned," BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said while speaking at a rally held before the procession march on Wednesday (19 July).

"Obaidul Quader said they will not go outside the constitution, we also want to say that we will not go outside the constitution. We do not want the government's broken constitution. We do not want the constitution made by Khairul Haque. We want elections according to the constitution where there was no rift," he added.

"They are creating chaos in the name of peace march. They killed our people in Noakhali, Laxmipur. We will hold marches and get bricks pelted at us – that cannot happen. The people will resist. The people of the country have achieved Bangladesh with their blood. Yesterday's atrocities will be answered," Abbas further said.

"We want to tell this illegal government to resign immediately. Dissolve Parliament. If you don't do that, the people of this country will drag you down. By attacking an independent candidate in Dhaka's 17 constituencies, they have proven that a fair election is not possible under them," BNP Dhaka North Convener Aman Ullah Aman said while speaking at the rally.

"Fair election has been admitted to ICU. The people of Bangladesh resisted the attack of Chhatra League at Bangla College yesterday. We do not fear anyone except Allah," he added.

"We will bring down Sheikh Hasina's government, even if it costs our lives. That day is not far away, there will be a coup like in the 90s. We are sure of victory. We want the release of all the activists including Khaleda Zia," Aman further said.

"Masses are gathering for the rally and turning it into a sea of people. No matter how much you threaten, Dhaka is awake, you will not find a way to escape. We will not allow any election under this government," BNP chairperson's adviser and former opposition chief whip Zainul Abdin Farroque said while speaking at the rally.

BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moin Khan said, "Leaders of the anti-dictatorship movement are on stage today. I will tell the new generation, to send off this dictatorial government. You have seen how this government has taken away the rights of the people. The democracy of this country should be brought back."

BNP's march is scheduled to begin at 10:30am from Utara's Abdullahpur and end at Jatrabari at 4pm on Wednesday.

Both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP started their two-day programmes on Tuesday (18 July) – the AL its "development procession" and the BNP its one-point movement for the resignation of the government.

BNP leaders and activists marched in all districts and cities of the country including Dhaka on Tuesday. The Dhaka march started at 10am from Gabtoli and ended at Ray Shaheb Bazar in Old Dhaka at 4pm. The AL's Dhaka South unit started a procession from the capital's Institution of Engineers at 4pm and ended at Dhanmondi 32.

A man was killed and several hundred activists of the opposition BNP were injured in clashes with the ruling Awami League activists and law enforcers during the BNP's road march across the country yesterday, including in the capital.

BNP claimed the deceased, Md Sajib Hossain, 25, was an activist of its farmers' wing Krishak Dal in Lakshmipur.

It also claimed around 2,000 of its leaders and activists were injured in the clashes.

The BNP has instructed the central leaders to increase their presence in the march and top leaders have been given a strong message to participate in the march in their respective areas.

Central leaders from Dhaka have been instructed to go to their respective areas so the marches are conducted with vigour in the districts as well as in Dhaka.

The opposition party has already met with law enforcement agencies regarding the march in Dhaka.

In different areas, top leaders of the party are meeting with the grassroots leaders and activists from time to time to make the programme a success.