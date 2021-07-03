BNP leaders at different tiers are contacting to join AL: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
03 July, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 07:47 pm

BNP leaders at different tiers are contacting to join AL: Quader

"BNP is daydreaming of staging a 1/11-like incident through creating unrest in the country. On the contrary, BNP leaders at all levels are communicating behind the scene to join AL," he told a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here

BNP leaders at different tiers are contacting to join AL: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP leaders of different levels are communicating behind the scene to join AL.

"BNP is daydreaming of staging a 1/11-like incident through creating unrest in the country. On the contrary, BNP leaders at all levels are communicating behind the scene to join AL," he told a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Quader said as BNP is a party of conspirators, they smell conspiracy everywhere.

As BNP had searched for various undemocratic paths to sustain their stay in state power, in the same way, they are still walking on the dark alleyways becoming desperate to retain power, he said.

About BNP leaders' remarks that there is no crisis in BNP over leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, the AL general secretary said making the remarks showing great pomp hints that there is something wrong.  

Asked about BNP's announcement of waging movement for realizing people's rights, the minister said when protecting people's life is the highest priority in the wake coronavirus crisis, BNP is threatening to wage a movement, he said.

He said as BNP cannot read the people's mindset and real situation, they are getting isolated from people's expectation day by day.

When BNP was in power, snatching people's rights was the party's politics, but bringing smile on the face of people by realizing their rights is the politics of AL and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.

