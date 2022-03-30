BIMSTEC Charter signed in Colombo to push forward cooperation

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 12:02 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on Wednesday signed the BIMSTEC Charter at the 5th Summit held in Sri Lankan capital city placing the organisation's activities on a more structured and rule based platform.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi joined the Summit, hosted by current BIMSTEC chair Sri Lanka virtually, from Dhaka and New Delhi respectively with other BIMSTEC leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar.

BIMSTEC Convention on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters was signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.

Memorandum of Association (MoA) on the Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility (TTF) in Colombo, Sri Lanka was signed by Ministers of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.

On the other hand, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Cooperation between Diplomatic Academies/Training Institutions of BIMSTEC Member States was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.

Later, a declaration of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit was adopted.

President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally opened the Summit by joining virtually in the morning.

He also delivered closing remarks as the outgoing Chairman of BIMSTEC.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the Summit in person.

