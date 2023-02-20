Biman transports relief to quake-hit Turkey for free

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines is transporting relief materials to Istanbul free of charges to help the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

On 19 February, Biman flight BG-305 delivered 7,740kg of goods from Dhaka to Istanbul, reads a press release.

The Turkish Embassy in Dhaka sent the said products.

Besides, on February 15, Biman delivered 3010kg of relief materials to Istanbul from Canada.

The products were delivered from the Turkish Consulate in Toronto, Canada.

In absence of permission to transport goods from Toronto to Istanbul, goods are transported on an urgent basis with special permission from the relevant authorities in Canada.

Biman is scheduled to deliver 30 tonnes of relief goods from Dhaka to Turkey through several flights.