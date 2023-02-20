Biman transports relief to quake-hit Turkey for free

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 08:39 pm

Related News

Biman transports relief to quake-hit Turkey for free

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 08:39 pm
Biman transports relief to quake-hit Turkey for free

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines is transporting relief materials to Istanbul free of charges to help the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

On 19 February, Biman flight BG-305 delivered 7,740kg of goods from Dhaka to Istanbul, reads a press release.

The Turkish Embassy in Dhaka sent the said products.

Besides, on February 15, Biman delivered 3010kg of relief materials to Istanbul from Canada. 

The products were delivered from the Turkish Consulate in Toronto, Canada.

In absence of permission to transport goods from Toronto to Istanbul, goods are transported on an urgent basis with special permission from the relevant authorities in Canada.

Biman is scheduled to deliver 30 tonnes of relief goods from Dhaka to Turkey through several flights.

Biman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

10h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

2h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

12h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits