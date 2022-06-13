Bicda provides Tk50 lakh to Ctg district administration for Sitakunda fire victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 07:51 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda) has handed over cheques worth Tk50 lakh for families of those who died or were injured in the recent blaze at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda of Chattogram.

Bicda President Nurul Qayyum Khan handed the cheques on Monday (13 June) to Mohammad Mominur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Chattogram.

At the time, Bicda Senior Vice-President SJ Rizvi, Co-President Imran Fahim, Khalilur Rahaman, Director Ahmed Hossain, Sayedul Hoque and Secretary Ruhul Amin Sikder Biplob were present.

Nurul Qayyum Khan said, this financial grant has been provided to the families of those killed and injured in the fire at the BM Container Depot.

The fire broke out at BM Container Depot in Bhatiari area of Sitakunda around 9:30pm on Saturday (4 June).

The incident has rendered 49 dead and more than 250 injured, who are under treatment in various hospitals across the country. 

