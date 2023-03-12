Sitakunda warehouse fire: Unitex Group incurs Tk100 crore loss

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 03:43 pm

Related News

Sitakunda warehouse fire: Unitex Group incurs Tk100 crore loss

TBS Report
12 March, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2023, 03:43 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Unitex Group has incurred a loss of Tk100 crore after Saturday's fire at its cotton warehouse in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district.

Around 2,700 tonnes of cotton worth Tk100 crore were completely destroyed in the fire, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahadat Hossain told The Business Standard on Sunday (12 March).

The fire that broke out around 10:30am on Saturday (11 March) was brought under control this morning, around 22 hours after the incident.  

"The fire was brought under control around 6:30am with the help of Bangladesh Army and Navy and dumping work was completed in the next three hours," confirmed Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram fire service.

Fire Service sources said water shortage and cotton being a flammable substance made it difficult to douse the fire, hence the delay.

"The warehouse also lacked an adequate fire-fighting system, resulting in the fire spreading fast to several nearby shops," Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Sitakunda Fire Service, told TBS.

Twenty-two units including those of the Fire Service, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy, and Bangladesh Air Force worked to douse the fire which is feared to have originated from a spark while welding in the warehouse.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by the deputy director of the local government department has been formed to investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to report within 5 days.

Lokman Hossain, the owner of SL Sheep Breaking Yard of Sitakunda, is the owner of the warehouse standing on 1.9 acres of land in Choto Kumira.

He leased the warehouse to Unitex Group a few years ago. Since then, the Unitex Group has been using the warehouse to store cotton for their spinning mills. Tonnes of cotton were piled there by trucks every day.

On 4 March, seven people were killed and some 30 were injured in a massive explosion at the Seema Oxygen Plant in the Kadamarsul area of Sitakunda.

Top News

Sitakunda Fire / Sitakunda cotton factory fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a market fraught with cheap products, Juice is offering authentic handmade jewellery at affordable prices. Photos: Courtesy

Juice: A silver lining for jewellery lovers

6h | Mode
Twelve offers a wonderful collection of punjabi and koti, a festival staple for fashionable men. Photo: Courtesy

Twelve Runway: Festive wears with panache

6h | Mode
The global clothing industry pumps out 2% of the gases heating the planet each year. Photo: Reuters

Can fashion go green if sales keep rising?

6h | Panorama
Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

Tulika Eco: A business model to revive jute

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

Asus VivoBook 12 Generation Laptop Features

35m | Tech Talk
Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

Bangladesh knows exactly what its problems are: Richard Quest

1h | TBS Face to Face
Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

Mommykidz makes motherhood enjoyable and easy

2h | TBS Stories
Can you be rich if you are smart?

Can you be rich if you are smart?

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 