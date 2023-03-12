Sitakunda warehouse fire: Unitex Group incurs Tk100 crore loss

Unitex Group has incurred a loss of Tk100 crore after Saturday's fire at its cotton warehouse in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district.

Around 2,700 tonnes of cotton worth Tk100 crore were completely destroyed in the fire, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shahadat Hossain told The Business Standard on Sunday (12 March).

The fire that broke out around 10:30am on Saturday (11 March) was brought under control this morning, around 22 hours after the incident.

"The fire was brought under control around 6:30am with the help of Bangladesh Army and Navy and dumping work was completed in the next three hours," confirmed Abdul Malek, assistant director of Chattogram fire service.

Fire Service sources said water shortage and cotton being a flammable substance made it difficult to douse the fire, hence the delay.

"The warehouse also lacked an adequate fire-fighting system, resulting in the fire spreading fast to several nearby shops," Nurul Alam Dulal, senior station officer of Sitakunda Fire Service, told TBS.

Twenty-two units including those of the Fire Service, Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Navy, and Bangladesh Air Force worked to douse the fire which is feared to have originated from a spark while welding in the warehouse.

Meanwhile, a committee headed by the deputy director of the local government department has been formed to investigate the incident. The committee has been asked to report within 5 days.

Lokman Hossain, the owner of SL Sheep Breaking Yard of Sitakunda, is the owner of the warehouse standing on 1.9 acres of land in Choto Kumira.

He leased the warehouse to Unitex Group a few years ago. Since then, the Unitex Group has been using the warehouse to store cotton for their spinning mills. Tonnes of cotton were piled there by trucks every day.

On 4 March, seven people were killed and some 30 were injured in a massive explosion at the Seema Oxygen Plant in the Kadamarsul area of Sitakunda.