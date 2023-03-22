Sheema Oxygen Plant director Parvez gets bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 06:29 pm

Related News

Sheema Oxygen Plant director Parvez gets bail

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 06:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mohammad Parvez Uddin, director of Sheema Oxygen Plant in Sitakunda, has been granted bail in a case filed over the fire incident at the plant that killed seven people and seriously injured 25 more. 

The judge of the Chittagong Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court granted his bail upon a bond of Tk5 lakh on Wednesday (22 March), said Advocate Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul.

The CJM court judge granted him bail following a petition of the plaintiff, he added.

Earlier on 4 March, seven people were killed and 30 injured in a terrible explosion at Sheema Oxygen Plant in Chattogram's Sitakunda. 

Police arrested Parvez Uddin from the city's GEC area on 14 March evening in a case filed by the wife of one of the victims.

The next day, when he was taken to court with a rope around his waist, there was a storm of condemnation on social media. 

Later, Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association held a protest meeting and announced the closure of all oxygen plants in Sitakunda. However, after closing the plants for a day, the owners started the oxygen plant after holding discussion with the deputy commissioner of Chattogram.

Top News

Sitakunda Fire / Seema Oxygen Plant / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collective efforts imperative to water security

Collective efforts imperative to water security

1h | Wellbeing
Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

6h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

1h | TBS Round Table
Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

3h | TBS World
Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

20h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar