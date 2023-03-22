Sheema Oxygen Plant director Parvez gets bail

Mohammad Parvez Uddin, director of Sheema Oxygen Plant in Sitakunda, has been granted bail in a case filed over the fire incident at the plant that killed seven people and seriously injured 25 more.

The judge of the Chittagong Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court granted his bail upon a bond of Tk5 lakh on Wednesday (22 March), said Advocate Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul.

The CJM court judge granted him bail following a petition of the plaintiff, he added.

Earlier on 4 March, seven people were killed and 30 injured in a terrible explosion at Sheema Oxygen Plant in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

Police arrested Parvez Uddin from the city's GEC area on 14 March evening in a case filed by the wife of one of the victims.

The next day, when he was taken to court with a rope around his waist, there was a storm of condemnation on social media.

Later, Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association held a protest meeting and announced the closure of all oxygen plants in Sitakunda. However, after closing the plants for a day, the owners started the oxygen plant after holding discussion with the deputy commissioner of Chattogram.