Unskilled operators to blame for Sitakunda oxygen plant blast: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 03:30 pm

Related News

Unskilled operators to blame for Sitakunda oxygen plant blast: Police

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Industrial Police and Chattogram district administration officials have concluded that a lack of skilled manpower in factory monitoring has led to the blast at Sheema Oxygen Plant in Chattogram's Sitakinda, which left seven people dead.

"The explosion took place because it was being operated with unskilled manpower," Chattogram Industrial Police-3 Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sulaiman said quoting Seema Oxygen Director Parvez Uddin who, during primary inquiry after his arrest, has admitted that they could not retain the officers trained by the Chinese company.

"The oxygen plant was being run by only two diploma engineers and the one who worked as the factory supervisor had studied humanities, while factory authorities laid off those trained engineers," he told The Business Standard.

The police official said, "Due to various constraints, lack of action against industry owners after the previous accidents have made them reckless. But this time they won't be spared."

Police on Wednesday will produce the oxygen plant owner Parvez Uddin alias Santu before the court to saught 7-day police custody for further investigation.

Reportedly, the China-made oxygen plant was established in 2016. At that time, Chinese engineers from the company that supplied machines to the plant trained at least five local engineers appointed by Seema Oxygen Plant.

Meanwhile, the investigation committee formed by Chattogram district administration also found irregularities in the oxygen plant incident. Probe body chief, Additional District Magistrate Rakib Hasan, submitted the investigation report to Chattogram District Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman on Monday (13 March).

The report cited that a malfunction in the safety valve of the plant's air separation column has caused the explosion.

According to the report, flammable gases like hydrocarbons begin to accumulate in the air separation column of the plant due to a defunct safety valve. At one point, the pressure got seven to eight times higher than normal resulting in a huge blast triggered by a spark. The malfunction was not detected in time due to incompetent manpower in the factory.

Admitting to the negligence on part of the oxygen plant authority, Rakib Hasan said, "Accidents in oxygen plants are rare. There are no more than four to five examples of such incidents across the world in the last decade. Seema Oxygen Plant accident in Sitakunda is the first of its kind in Bangladesh."

"We have decided to begin an inspection of the at-risk factories within 2-3 days, Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman told TBS noting that Seema Oxygen did not have an adequate firefighting system.

"After this accident, we have started working on the implementation of a master plan for heavy and medium industries. A manual will be prepared for the oxygen plants in Chattogram" he added.

On 4 March, seven people were killed and 32 people were injured in the explosion at Seema oxygen plant which used to produce oxygen for use in the ship-breaking industry.

Later on 6 March, a total of 16 people, including three owners of Sheema Oxygen Plant Limited, have been sued on charges of deliberate negligence for Sunday's explosion at the oxygen plant. 

Top News

oxygen plant fire / Sitakunda Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

7h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

7h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

Talk to the plants, stay healthy

1h | TBS Science
General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

General knowledge"Nawab Sirajuddaula"

5h | Videos
A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

22h | TBS Stories
Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

Akash, the mastermind behind the money robbery, was arrested

19h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 