Tk213 crore loss incurred in BM Depot fire in Sitakunda: Probe report

Export goods worth Tk213 crore were destroyed in the fire that ravaged BM Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, estimates a probe committee of the Chittagong Customs House.

The final report will be submitted to the Chattogram Customs House Commissioner and the National Revenue Board within the next two weeks, said Chattogram Customs Deputy Commissioner Barrister Badruzzaman Munshi.

The export goods kept at the depot have been categorised as damaged, partially damaged and intact in the report, he added.

Barrister Badruzzaman Munshi said that a committee was formed by the Customs to assess the damage in the fire accident that took place at the BM Container Depot. The committee listed the affected export products and fixed the value loss at Tk213 crore in the draft report.

The final report may be a little more or less than that. As a result of this investigation report, affected exporters can get financial assistance in various sectors including insurance, he added.

Member of the probe committee, Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association (BICDA) General Secretary Ruhul Amin Shikder Biplab said, "We have prepared a draft report after conducting an on-site investigation of the export cargoes that were damaged in the fire at the BM depot. There is evidence of damage to export goods worth around Tk200-250 crore."

At least 51 people lost their lives and more than 200 got injured in the fire in the depot caused by hydrogen peroxide explosion on 4 June 2022.

The Chattogram Customs Authority stopped all activities of the depot on 5 June, the day after the accident.

Handling empty containers was resumed partially on 30 August after two and half months of closure.