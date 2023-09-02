BGB-BSF regional commander-level conference begins

A four-day border conference between the regional commander of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and frontier IG of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has started in Jashore today.

A 21-member Bangladesh delegation led by BGB's Rangpur Region Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad Morshed Alam is attendeding in the conference.

The Bangladesh delegation also includes BGB's Jessore Region Commander Brigadier General Shamim Ahmed, sector commanders under both regions, staff officers of BGB, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Directorate of Narcotics Control, Directorate of Land Records and Survey and officials of Joint River Commission.

On the other hand, IG of South Bengal Frontier Shri Ayush Mani Tiwari, IPS is leading a 7-member Indian delegation.

Apart from the IGs of BSF North Bengal and Gauhati Frontier, the Indian delegation will be represented by the DIGs of the respective sectors, BSF staff officers, and the relevant officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and External Affairs of India.

Effective implementation of the Integrated Border Management Plan, enhancement of mutual trust and development of bilateral relations and various issues of mutual interest between BGB and BSF were discussed in the conference.

The 4-day long border conference will end with the signing of the 'Joint Negotiation Document' on 5 September. After the border conference, the Indian delegation will return to the country on the same day.