Beximco led joint venture signs contract with Food Ministry 

Beximco Computers Limited, in presence of consortium partners, signed an agreement with the Directorate General of Food on Thursday for better monitoring and improved governance and management of food stocks.

They will lead to ensure an Online Food Stock and Market Monitoring System (FS&MMS) in collaboration with Beximco Limited, Tech Mahindra Ltd, and Tech Valley Networks Ltd building a unique platform bringing all stakeholders together, said a press release.

Modern Food Storage Facility Project (MFSP) funded by World Bank under Directorate General of Food, Ministry of Food has granted "BCL-Beximco-TechM-TVNL" consortium the "Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of Online Food Stock and Market Monitoring System (FS&MMS)" project.

Speaking at the event as a chief guest Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder MP said the ministry's activities are also being modernised and updated in keeping with the continuous efforts to build a better Bangladesh.

More openness and accountability in the food department's activities would be assured by online monitoring of food warehouses, which includes regional food offices, district offices, and upazila offices.

The project aims to build an integrated online platform to manage and monitor food stock across the country.

FS&MMS will support the development, installation, and initial operation of a nationwide electronic monitoring system for food stocks. Modernisation of the food movement process through technology, such as selecting the optimum route in a digital process, tracking food vehicles via an app, receiving real-time performance updates and monitoring moisture in the food storage, among other functionalities.

Beximco led consortium will also ensure Data Connectivity across all the DG Food locations in approximately 1200 sites in 64 districts of Bangladesh to maintain the countrywide network and ensure the required uptime and bandwidth. Capacity Building of around 35,000 stakeholders such as- Farmers, Millers, Dealers, Movement Contractors and many Government Authorities will be ensured by the consortium.

The Online platform will enable and automate activities and tasks of Directorate General of Food across the country.